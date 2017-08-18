‘Uncharted: The Lost Legacy’ Launch Trailer: Leading Ladies Take Center Stage

0

Throughout the Uncharted video game franchise, Nathan Drake has been the protagonist and player-controlled character. That’s about to change with the latest standalone expansion title from Naughty Dog, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. The new game sees Chloe Frazer (Claudia Black) entering into an unlikely partnership with mercenary Nadine Ross (Laura Bailey) to embark on an adventure to India’s Western Ghats in order to locate the Golden Tusk of Ganesh. Pasts will be confronted and legacies will be forged as the pair attempts to keep the artifact out of the hands of a vile new enemy, Asav (Usman Ally).

All of that action and adventure is on display in the new launch trailer for the title ahead of its August 22nd PlayStation 4 debut. Fans of the franchise will remember Chloe from her introduction in Uncharted 2: Among Thieves acting first as a foil for Drake while also playing the ally and love interest. Chloe returned in Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception and in the multi-player for Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, but this will be her first time leading the charge. Nadine Ross, however, previously appeared in that last game as a mercenary leader and ally to that game’s antagonist. This new title will pick up from where events of the last chapter left off.

Check out the launch trailer below:

In order to find an ancient Indian artifact, Chloe Frazer and Nadine Ross must venture deep into the Western Ghats mountains, discover the lost cities of the Hoysala Empire, and face a ruthless warmonger, Asav.

And here’s a bonus gameplay trailer:

If you’re looking to pick up Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, you might want to head over to IGN and check out their review of the game, which “succeeds on the strength of its protagonists, writing, and phenomenal depiction of India’s jungles and ruins.” And be sure to stay current with our list of video game release dates to see what else is coming out in the next few months!