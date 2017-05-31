‘Uncharted’: An Origin Story about Young Nathan Drake? That Was Tom Holland’s Idea

0

We recently learned that Tom Holland would be starring in Sony’s Uncharted movie as a young Nathan Drake, taking everyone by surprise since we were expecting to see a character closer in age to the video game protagonist. Not that we’re complaining. However, it seems that the idea to (hopefully) launch the franchise by starting with an origin story of the young would-be treasure hunter was actually Holland’s from the outset.

In a new interview with Yahoo about his upcoming starring role in Spider-Man: Homecoming, Holland also briefly fielded a couple of questions about his next potential franchise. In addition to answering how he came onboard Uncharted, he also shared his thoughts about who would be perfect to play Sully, the mentor to the movie’s young hero. Uncharted doesn’t currently have a release date, though with Shawn Levy set to direct from a Joe Carnahan script, and with Holland set to star, expect news on this front sooner than later.

Check out the full chat with Holland below (via Yahoo) and read on below for his comments on Uncharted:

Here’s the tale of how Uncharted came to be an origin story, as Holland tells it:

“It’s an exciting one. Didn’t know much about it. It sort of just came, it was a conversation I had with [Sony’s] Tom Rothman about the potential of different movies that I’d like to work with with Sony and I just had the idea that maybe a young Nathan Drake would be something that audiences would be very interested in. I met [director] Shawn [Levy] at the MTV awards and we had a brief chat about the potential of doing an origin story rather than copying what the games have done and it seems like people have been really excited about it, I know I am. I’m excited to have some further conversations about it.”

And here’s Holland fancasting the role of Sully, Nathan Drake’s mentor. I’m sure you’re going to have opinion on this one:

“I think Jake Gyllenhaal could be really cool, but I actually went to the Jurassic World film set the other day to visit my friend who is directing it and Chris Pratt is on that film, who I have become very good friends with over the last few months, and I think he would be a great Sully. I think it could be cool, because if it was an older movie I would say that Chris should play Nathan, but I think he would be a good Sully and I love working with Chris.”

Be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments below!