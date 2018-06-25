Exclusive: Check out Mondo’s ‘Uncle Drew’ Poster by Oliver Barrett

0

With director Charles Stone III’s Uncle Drew opening this weekend in theaters, I’m happy to be able to premiere the latest Mondo poster by Oliver Barrett on Collider. The 24” x 36” screenprint (edition of 225) will be on sale on the 29th via mondotees.com. Like all Mondo posters, if you’re interested in picking one up I’d make sure you follow them on Twitter so you can be alerted to the drop time; they tend to sell out rather fast.

If you’re not familiar with the Uncle Drew character (played by NBA All-Star Kyrie Irving), he was originally conceived of by Pepsi for a digital episodic series, and after the monster popularity of the character, was brought to the big screen by Lionsgate. Here’s the official synopsis:

After draining his life savings to enter a team in the Rucker Classic street ball tournament in Harlem, Dax (Lil Rel Howery) is dealt a series of unfortunate setbacks, including losing his team to his longtime rival (Nick Kroll). Desperate to win the tournament and the cash prize, Dax stumbles upon the man, the myth, the legend UNCLE DREW (NBA All-Star Kyrie Irving) and convinces him to return to the court one more time. The two men embark on a road trip to round up Drew’s old basketball squad (Shaquille O’Neal, Chris Webber, Reggie Miller, Nate Robinson, and Lisa Leslie) and prove that a group of seniors can still win the big one.

