Watch Nate Robinson Explain Sneaker Culture to Reggie Miller and Lisa Leslie

With director Charles Stone III’s Uncle Drew opening this weekend in theaters, I recently sat down with Reggie Miller, Lisa Leslie and Nate Robinson to talk about making the film. If you’re not familiar with Uncle Drew – played by NBA All-Star Kyrie Irving - he was originally conceived of by Pepsi for a digital episodic series, and after the monster popularity of the character, was brought to the big screen by Lionsgate. In the film, Uncle Drew and his old basketball squad (made up of Shaquille O’Neal, Chris Webber, Reggie Miller, and Nate Robinson) are brought out of retirement by Lil Rel Howery to try and win the Rucker Classic street ball tournament over his longtime rival (Nick Kroll). Uncle Drew also stars Tiffany Haddish and J.B. Smoove.

During the interview, Reggie Miller, Lisa Leslie and Nate Robinson talked about what they were nervous to get right prior to filming, if they ever left set wearing their makeup, if they’ve ever dropped serious money on a pair of sneakers, and you can watch Robinson explain sneaker culture to Reggie Miller and Lisa Leslie after revealing how much money he’s spent on sneakers.

Check out what they had to say in the player above, and below is exactly what we talked about, along with the official synopsis and some images from the film.

Reggie Miller, Lisa Leslie and Nate Robinson:

What were they nervous about doing before filming began?

Did they ever leave set wearing the makeup?

Are any of them sneakerheads?

In an emergency what pair would Nate Robinson grab?

What’s the most money Robinson has spent on a pair of sneakers and why?

Here’s the official synopsis:

After draining his life savings to enter a team in the Rucker Classic street ball tournament in Harlem, Dax (Lil Rel Howery) is dealt a series of unfortunate setbacks, including losing his team to his longtime rival (Nick Kroll). Desperate to win the tournament and the cash prize, Dax stumbles upon the man, the myth, the legend UNCLE DREW (NBA All-Star Kyrie Irving) and convinces him to return to the court one more time. The two men embark on a road trip to round up Drew’s old basketball squad (Shaquille O’Neal, Chris Webber, Reggie Miller, Nate Robinson, and Lisa Leslie) and prove that a group of seniors can still win the big one.

