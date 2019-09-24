First ‘Uncut Gems’ Trailer Sees Adam Sandler Playing a Loudmouth New York Jeweler

0

The first full trailer for A24’s upcoming release Uncut Gems is now here. In Benny and Josh Safdie‘s new crime-thriller, Adam Sandler stars as a New York City jeweler to the rich and famous who bets it all on a gamble that could result in the score of a lifetime.

This is a really great trailer. It’s got a good beat, good pacing, highlights Sandler’s electric performance, and makes the film look like an intense thriller. I had some issues with the movie when I saw it at TIFF, but a trailer like this (along with the fact that most people I spoke to really liked the movie) makes me want to give Uncut Gems a second chance. Watching this trailer, I’m reminded that my main issue with the movie is that it felt a little shapeless and felt like a lot of people screaming at each other, but now that I know where the film goes, it may work better on a second go-round. Also, watching this trailer, I have no idea how they would ever release a green-band trailer since I’m pretty sure every single line of dialogue contains at least one F-bomb.

Also starring Julia Fox, Kevin Garnett, Idina Menzel, LaKeith Stanfield, and The Weeknd, Uncut Gems arrives in limited release on December 13th, followed by an expanded theatrical release on December 25th.

