First Trailer Teaser for ‘Uncut Gems’ Reveals Adam Sandler’s Latest Loudmouth Role

Riding high off its premieres at Telluride and Toronto International Film Festival, Uncut Gems now gets its first teaser trailer courtesy of A24, a studio that knows a thing or two about how to market their particular brand of releases. This teaser offers only a few seconds of footage revealing Adam Sandler in his latest role, but it also has us intrigued to see the first full trailer next week. The critical crowd-pleaser sees Sandler playing a New York City jeweler to the rich and famous who bets it all on a gamble that could result in the score of a lifetime.

As our own Matt Goldberg said in his TIFF review:

The saving grace is Sandler. I don’t even know if I’d qualify his work here as a “great performance” since it’s not like he’s really stretching himself to play a guy who yells at everyone, but he’s great for this role. He shows no need to be liked, but he has the comic timing to keep us engaged with Howard’s obnoxious shenanigans and the energy to sustain his endless rage. It’s a testament to Sandler’s devotion that he keeps Howard entertaining even though the character isn’t all that complex or nuanced. But because the character is a self-destructive black hole surrounded by other self-serving characters, Uncut Gems, with its aggressive cinematography and score, just feels like a drain. It’s not a “crazy” movie; just a very loud one.

Check out the teaser here and be sure to come back on Tuesday, September 24th for the first full trailer:

Here’s the official synopsis for Uncut Gems: