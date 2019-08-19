Kristen Stewart Battles a Deep-Sea Monster in First ‘Underwater’ Trailer

0

20th Century Fox has released the first trailer for the sea-set sci-fi thriller Underwater. Written by Brian Duffield and Adam Cozad, the film follows a crew of underwater researchers who are forced to scramble to safety after an earthquake devastates their subterranean laboratory, unleashing a dangerous, inhuman force. Kristen Stewart fills the lead role with an impressive ensemble that also includes Vincent Cassel, John Gallagher Jr., and Jessica Henwick.

The film is directed by William Eubank, who helmed the visually stirring 2014 film The Signal, and indeed there are some striking visuals here. There’s a claustrophobic nature to the images onscreen that could prove effective in a theater, but there are also bits that feel a bit foggy. Though I suppose that’s the reality of the situation when you’re seven miles deep in the ocean.

I’m not quite sure what to make of this one yet, but it marks Stewart’s largest scale project in some time (aside from Charlie’s Angels, of course) and she always makes interesting choices, so I feel like she’s reason enough to check this one out.

Watch the Underwater trailer below, followed by debut images and the movie’s first poster. The film opens in theaters on January 10, 2020.