Go Behind the Scenes of Amazon’s ‘Undone’ from the Team Behind ‘BoJack Horseman’

A new behind-the scenes featurette offers a glimpse into the evolution of Undone, Amazon Prime Video’s first animated series for adults starring Rosa Salazar, Angelique Cabral, Constance Marie, Siddarth Dhananjay, Daveed Diggs and Bob Odenkirk. The series premieres Friday, September 13th on Amazon Prime Video and can be streamed in over 200 countries and territories. The featurette highlights the actors and artists who brought the series to life through their collaborative work in Los Angeles, Austin, and Amsterdam.

Undone is brought to life using rotoscope animation, a process that has never before been used in episodic television. The unique look of the animation, under the direction of Hisko Hulsing (Montage of Heck), utilizes a variety of mediums, including oil painting on canvas to render the backgrounds. Amsterdam-based animation studio Submarine has assembled an incredible team of artists and painters from all over Europe to bring the animation elements to life, with rotoscope by the veteran team behind A Scanner Darkly at Austin-based Minnow Mountain (Tower) led by co-producer Craig Staggs. Be sure to take a look and listen to our own Perri Nemiroff‘s chat with the creative team here.

Undone also stars John Corbett, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Nicholas Gonzalez, Sheila Vand and Tyler Posey as guest stars. Check out the behind-the-scenes look below:

You’ve never experienced an animated series like this before. Watch the evolution of Undone before the series premieres September 13th on Amazon Prime Video.

Here’s the official synopsis for Undone:



From acclaimed creators Kate Purdy and Raphael Bob-Waksberg (“BoJack Horseman”) comes the Amazon Original Undone, a groundbreaking and genre bending animated series about a young woman’s complex journey to unlock her past and solve the mystery of her father’s death. Alma Winograd-Diaz (Rosa Salazar, “Alita: Battle Angel”) takes her mundane life one day at a time until a near fatal accident induces visions of her late-father, Jacob (Bob Odenkirk). Through these persistent visions he urges her to tap into a mysterious ability that allows her to travel through space and time with the hopes of preventing his untimely death. This quest challenges Alma’s relationships and brings into question her mental wellbeing with those closest to her.

Purdy and Bob-Waksberg serve as executive producers along with Noel Bright (BoJack Horseman), Steven A. Cohen (BoJack Horseman) and Tommy Pallotta (A Scanner Darkly). Dutch artist and filmmaker Hisko Hulsing served as the series director and production designer; Odenkirk serves as producer. Undone is produced by Amazon Studios and Tornante Productions.