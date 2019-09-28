‘Undone’ Review: An Animated Sister Series to ‘Fleabag’ | Saturday Mourning Cartoons

0

On this episode of the Saturday Mourning Cartoons podcast, Sean Paul Ellis and Dave Trumbore review the impressively animated series Undone, available on Amazon. Co-created by Raphael Bob-Waksberg and Kate Purdy (BoJack Horseman), and led by Rosa Salazar (Alita) and Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul), the talented cast and creative team deliver something akin to an animated Fleabag. Minnow Mountain, the masters of Rotoscoping, bring the animation technology further into the 21st century in order to capture the cast’s incredible performances in stunning detail. It’s a technique that blends the real and the surreal, and it has to be seen to be truly appreciated.

Since there is some tough thematic material present in Undone we want to provide audiences with the appropriate warnings, both before watching the show itself or listening to our review of it. There are elements dealing with self harm, suicide, the loss of a parent, and dealing with mental illness. If these are difficult or triggering issues for you, you might want to avoid the show and our review. Additionally, we’ve provided info for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: You can find the website by clicking here or call 1-800-273-8255

Here’s the official synopsis for Undone:

UNDONE is a half-hour, genre-bending, animated dramedy that explores the elastic nature of reality through its central character, Alma, a twenty-eight-year-old living in San Antonio, Texas. After getting into a car accident and nearly dying, Alma finds she has a new relationship to time. She develops this new ability in order to find out the truth about her father’s death.

