New ‘Unfriended: Dark Web’ Trailer Teases the Terror of Blumhouse’s Latest

0

Blumhouse has debuted a new trailer for their latest horror sequel, Unfriended: Dark Web, and it’s teasing one seriously dark and twisted take on the terrors of the internet. The semi-sequel to 2014’s Unfriended borrows the concept form the original film, but spins out an entirely new story — told in real-time on computer screens. This time around, the film centers on a group of college-aged friends who stumble into possession of the wrong laptop. When they take a peek at what’s inside, they discover what looks to be an underground human trafficking ring run through the dark web… and they’re the next victims.

The latest film from producer Timur Bekmambetav, who’s a champion of the “Screenlife” genre, aka cinematic narratives told through electronic devices (see also this year’s Profile), Dark Web promises to spin the Unfriended universe in a new direction with some seriously sick set-pieces in store. The film premiered at SXSW earlier this year, where it earned positive reviews and a whole heap of warnings that this is one of Blumhouse’s most vicious films yet.

Written and directed by The Grudge screenwriter Steven Sucso, Unfriended: Dark Web stars Get Out standout Betty Gabriel, Colin Woodell (Unsane), Andrew Lees (The Pacific) and Connor Del Rio (Level Up), and arrives in theaters on July 20th. Watch the first trailer below.

Here’s the official synopsis: