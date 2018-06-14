First ‘Unfriended: Dark Web’ Trailer Stokes Your Internet Age Paranoia

0

The first trailer for Unfriended: Dark Web has finally hit the web. Oddly enough for an internet-centric movie, the trailer has been in theaters for a bit but Blumhouse only just unleashed the terror online. The semi-sequel borrows the concept form the original film, but spins out an entirely new story — told in real-time on computer screens. This time around, the film centers on a group of college-aged friends who stumble into possession of the wrong laptop. When they open it up, they discover what looks to be an underground human trafficking ring run through the dark web.

The original 2014 film made surprisingly strong use of what could have been little more than a clever gimmick, and the sequel looks to follow suit. Dark Web premiered at SXSW earlier this year, where it earned earned a steady round of positive reviews for conjuring up a vicious tale of internet-age paranoia. It doesn’t look quite as fun as the first one, but the trailer certainly teases a number of spooky set-pieces primed to get under your skin. Remember folks, keep your webcams covered unless you’re using them, stay off the dark web, and if you find a random laptop full of horrifying kidnapping videos, don’t keep it, turn it into the FBI.

Written and directed by The Grudge screenwriter Steven Sucso, Unfriended: Dark Web stars Get Out standout Betty Gabriel, Colin Woodell (Unsane), Andrew Lees (The Pacific) and Connor Del Rio (Level Up), and arrives in theaters on July 20th. Watch the first trailer below.

