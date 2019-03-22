‘Unicorn Store’: Netflix Releases First Trailer for Brie Larson’s Directorial Debut

0

Netflix has released the trailer for Brie Larson’s directorial debut, Unicorn Store. Larson stars in the film, which follows Kit, who has failed out of art school and is living at her parents house while she does a temp job. However, her humdrum existence gets an unexpected jolt when she gets an invitation to a mysterious store that’s willing to fulfill her dream of owning a unicorn.

I caught the film at TIFF 2017 and was disappointed by it. As I wrote in my review:

Unfortunately, the rest of the film lacks Larson’s acting bravado. She seems unsure of how far she wants to take the premise, and instead falls in between two approaches that could have worked separately, but not together. There will be scenes where Larson is leaning completely into the whimsical aspects, and yet it feels like she could have gone further with the camerawork, music, and production design. The deadpan moments are occasionally funny, but they undermine a movie where the 22-year-old protagonist genuinely wants a real, live unicorn.

The movie is an interesting start for Larson’s directing career, but if you’re going to catch this on Netflix, I’d keep your expectations in check.

Check out the Unicorn Store trailer below. The film arrives on Netflix on April 5th and also stars Samuel L. Jackson, Joan Cusack, and Bradley Whitford.

Here’s the official synopsis for Unicorn Store: