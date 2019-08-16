Universal Orlando to Debut “Marathon of Mayhem” Lagoon Show at Halloween Horror Nights

0

Those heading down to Universal Orlando Resort for this year’s Halloween Horror Nights event will be treated to a special, all-new treat. This year’s event will be marked by the debut of a brand new lagoon show called “Halloween Marathon of Mayhem,” in which iconic characters and sequences from famous horror-themed movies and TV shows will take over the lagoon in the middle of the Universal Studios Florida theme park.

Here’s how Universal Orlando describes the experience:

Giant water screens highlighting iconic horror scenes, accented with more than 100 fountains, awesome special effects, pounding electro music, lasers and more will bring this all-new experience to life – creating a larger-than-life mix tape that guests won’t want to miss. Guests will witness a twisted new take on Netflix’s Stranger Things, Sony Pictures’ Ghostbusters, Universal Monsters and Metro Goldwyn Mayer’s Killer Klowns from Outer Space as they invade the Universal Studios lagoon for “Halloween Marathon of Mayhem,” running on event nights at the world’s premier Halloween event.

I’ve seen the regular lagoon show—which highlights movies like Jaws, the Harry Potter franchise, and Despicable Me—and it’s pretty terrific, so I can only imagine what a horror-themed version of this looks like. Universal Orlando always does the holidays up right (the Christmas stuff in Wizarding World of Harry Potter is a must-see), and no doubt Halloween Horror Nights fans will enjoy the opportunity to take in this terror-filled light show on the water.

This year’s Halloween Horror Nights kicks off on September 6th and runs through November 2nd, and this year’s event includes mazes for Us, Ghostbusters, Stranger Things, Universal Monsters and more. Fore additional information, check out the official HHN website.