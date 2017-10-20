Check Out Synopses for 2018 Universal Films ‘Jurassic World 2’, ‘The Purge 4’, and More

0

While 2017 still has a number of new anticipated releases to look forward to, 2018 is just around the corner. Universal Pictures is getting a head start on the new year by unveiling the full synopses and cast lists for most of their 2018 slate, which includes the highly anticipated sequel Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Ryan Gosling-led next film from La La Land director Damien Chazelle First Man, the Peter Jackson-produced fantasy adaptation Mortal Engines, a new Purge movie, a brand new film from Robert Zemeckis, and much more. The slate also includes the Amblin-produced Eli Roth adventure film The House with a Clock in Its Walls and the Legendary-produced Dwayne Johnson actioner Skyscraper.

Below we’ve culled together the synopses, cast and crew lists for each film, presented in order of release, so you can get an overview of some of the big movies headed our way next year from Universal Pictures. Take a gander.