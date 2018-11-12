First Look at Guest Rooms in Universal Orlando’s Insanely Affordable Endless Summer Resort

0

While the holidays are approaching and the last thing you may be thinking of is a summer vacation, the folks at Universal Orlando are ready to start teasing the brand new hotel opening next year. The Endless Summer Resort is Universal’s seventh hotel, but it marks a groundbreaking move as rates for these rooms start at less than $100 a night. When you consider the hotel comes with many of the amenities afforded guests at Universal’s more luxurious resorts like early park access and, crucially, free transportation to and from the park, that’s one heck of a bargain.

So now Universal Orlando has revealed the first images of the actual guest rooms at Endless Summer Resort – Surfside Inn and Suites. The theme is surf culture, as you can tell, and the rooms look bright and inviting. Surfside Inn and Suites will include 750 guest rooms and 2 bedroom suites, the latter of which can sleep up to six and include three queen-sized beds, a separate bedroom, and a kitchenette area.

If you’ve been paying attention, Universal Orlando has been doing a lot to make themselves the perfect destination for families looking to vacation on a budget (or not—Sapphire Falls, Portofino Bay, and Royal Pacific all offer top-of-the-line stays if you can afford it), and Endless Summer feels like a game-changer. It also boasts the revolutionary dining hall that has made Universal Orlando’s terrific Cabana Bay Beach Resort such a hit.

Endless Summer is opening in two phases. Surfside Inn and Suites is first next summer, then in 2020 the resort adds Dockside Inn & Suites to add a combined 2,800 rooms to Universal Orlando Resort, bringing the total number of on-site rooms available to 9,000. Add in the fact that a brand new Harry Potter ride is opening at Universal’s Wizarding World of Harry Potter in 2019, in addition to the upcoming Nintendo World and rumors of a new theme park, and Universal Orlando is maintaining its hold as a go-to vacation destination for families and millennials.

Check out the Endless Summer – Surfside Inn and Suites room images below. For more information on Universal’s latest hotel, the Aventura, click here.