Haley Lu Richardson, ‘Euphoria’s Barbie Ferreira to Star in HBO Max Abortion Film ‘UNpregnant’

I just finished watching the first season of HBO’s Euphoria last week, and was greatly impressed by the entire young cast, including Barbie Ferreira, who plays cam girl Kat Hernandez. Well I’m not the only who was impressed, as Ferreira has just landed a lead role alongside Haley Lu Richardson in the HBO Max movie UNpregnant.

Rachel Lee Goldenberg (The Mindy Project) is directing from a script by Jenni Hendricks and Ted Caplan, who adapted their own YA book of the same name. The coming-of-age story follows a Missouri teen (Richardson) who embarks on a 900-mile road trip to New Mexico in a stolen El Camino with her ex-best friend (Ferreira) in order to obtain a legal abortion — though the ‘a-word’ is, curiously, never once mentioned in HBO Max’s press release. Instead, the streamer keeps referring to it as “a decision,” which makes me wonder how they’ll deal with any potential controversy down the line.

Greg Berlanti is producing with his partner Sarah Schechter, while Erik Feig is producing with his PictureStart execs Lucy Kitada and Jessica Switch. Berlanti recently signed a $400 million dollar deal to remain in the Warners family as well as produce movies for HBO Max, and this is one of the streamer’s first features, so executives were clearly passionate about the material.

“We want to create authentic, relevant films that are told with grace and humor to serve our young adult audience, and this is exactly that,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max. Production is expected to start this fall in New Mexico, and the film is expected to be ready in time for the launch of HBO Max in 2020 according to the Hollywood Reporter, which broke the news.

Ferreira boasts over 1.3 million followers on Instagram thanks to her work as an actress and model, and her Euphoria fanbase is likely familiar with Richardson, who starred opposite Cole Sprouse in the teen drama Five Feet Apart and played Hailee Steinfeld‘s best friend in The Edge of Seventeen. Richardson also appeared in M. Night Shyamalan‘s Split and has worked twice with director Kogonada, including his upcoming sci-fi drama After Yang from A24. She’s represented by Gersh and 3 Arts Entertainment, while Ferreira is repped by Aperture Talent Agency and Authentic Talent and Literary Management.