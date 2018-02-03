‘Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G.’ Cast and Filmmakers on USA Show

0

The scripted true crime limited series Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G arrives on the USA Network starting February 27th. With the premiere date quickly approaching, I sat down with the cast and filmmakers behind the series at this year’s Sundance Film Festival to talk about the show. If you’re not aware, Sundance has really amped up their coverage of television and short-form series over the past few years. It’s a smart and necessary movie that has highlighted a number of ambitious shows like Unsolved.

If you haven’t yet heard about Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G., it’s centered on the investigation into the still unsolved murders of Tupac Shakur and Christopher Wallace, also known as Biggie Smalls or The Notorious B.I.G. The show chronicles the two major police investigations into the separate murders of these prolific rappers and it’s helmed by showrunner Anthony Hemingway, a studied and inventive director who has worked on American Crime Story: The People vs. OJ and The Wire. Greg Kading, a former LAPD detective who worked on both investigations, wrote the bestselling true crime book “Murder Rap” that served as the source material for the show.

While at Sundance, Josh Duhamel (Kading), Jimmi Simpson (Detective Russell Poole), Wavyy Jonez (Wallace), Marcc Rose (Shakur), Kyle Long (creator/writer) and Hemingway visited the Collider Studio. They talked about trying to balance the line between fact and fiction when telling a true story, how they show came about, if they ever talked about doing more or less episodes than 10, if they had any storylines removed due to time constraints, what it was like on set, what Anthony Hemingway brought to the project, and a lot more. In addition, they all played an extended version “Get to Know Your Sundance Attendee” which included questions like the last great movie they saw, the last show they binged, what they collect, drink of choice, what’s their karaoke song, and you can even watch some of them quote lines from some favorite movies.

Check out what Josh Duhamel, Jimmi Simpson, Wavyy Jonez, Marcc Rose, Kyle Long, and Anthony Hemingway had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about followed by the official synopsis.

