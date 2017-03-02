‘Untold Horror': New Documentary Series Will Explore the Best Horror Movies Never Made

0

You never forget the ones that got away. If you’re a die-hard film fan, you’re probably used to the disappointment of canceled projects. It happens all too often — a great filmmaker gets an exciting idea, the wheels start to get off the ground, sometimes they even make it into preproduction, but then come the budget issues or the studio shakeups and boom, the movie is gone. The project falls apart. Most recently, we saw it happen with Friday the 13th, Paramount’s long-developed reboot of the seminal horror franchise, which was only weeks out of production before the studio pulled the plug. But these things happen all the time.

But some of those movies are finally about to have their moment in the sun. Dave Alexander, former Editor-in-Chief of the international horror magazine Rue Morgue, is launching Untold Horror, a multimedia production company that will explore some of the most interesting horror movies never made through a documentary series, and in some cases, bring those stories back to life through various media formats. I’ve always had a bit of a fascination with these unmade films and what they reveal about the machinations and mysteries of the film industry, so this is right the hell up my alley and I can’t wait to see what they dug up.

While Untold Horror is a larger multimedia company, it is also the title of the documentary series, which Alendander is writing and producing with Mark Pellesel with producer and director Bob Barrett, producer and editor Kevin Burke, and line producer Andrea Butler. The multi-part docuseries will feature interviews with George A. Romeo (Night of the Living Dead), John Landis (An American Werewolf in London), Takashi Miike (Ichi the Killer), William Lustig (Maniac), Richard Raaphorst (Frankenstein’s Army) and more.

Check out the trailer below: