Here’s a Full List of Upcoming DC Movies: From ‘Aquaman’ to ‘Flashpoint’

The superhero movie genre is the biggest around, and with so many different superhero movies in the works at any given time, it can be hard to keep things straight. While we have an exhaustive list of every upcoming superhero movie’s release date, we wanted to bring you a more specific list focusing exclusively on upcoming DC movies. Warner Bros. officially kicked off a DC Extended Universe with Man of Steel, which was followed by Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad, Wonder Woman, and Justice League. And after a bit of rejiggering and adjustment, Warner Bros. and DC Films have put together an ambitious slate of movies currently in the works.

Below you’ll find an extensive list of every upcoming DC movie officially in the works, including what we know so far and a status update. Not all of these movies might actually come to fruition, but it’s clear Warner Bros. has ambitious plans to mine the DC Comics library for years to come. So take a look below.