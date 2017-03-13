Here Are All of Disney’s Upcoming Live-Action Remakes

0

You may have noticed that Disney, not content with the success of its Pixar releases, Marvel movies, or massive Star Wars universe thanks to the Lucasfilm purchase, has started remaking its classic animated films in live-action form. It sort of began with Maleficent, the pricey retelling of the Sleeping Beauty tale from the villain’s point of view with Angelina Jolie taking on leading lady duties. The film was a sizeable success, but instead of continuing to put twists on older films, Disney instead started straight-up remaking them. Cinderella was re-envisioned as a lavish period piece by director Kenneth Branagh; The Jungle Book was brought to life by jaw-dropping visual effects courtesy of director Jon Favreau; and Pete’s Dragon got a humanistic update via filmmaker David Lowery.

And now, with a winning formula, Disney has a bevy of other live-action adaptations in the works. With so many plates in the air with so many different details to remember, we’ve gone through and curated this here list that runs down the specifics on each and every live-action Disney remake currently in the works. The post will be regularly updated with the most current information, and as more redos are sure to be announced, we’ll be adding those as well.

So, without further ado, let's get into it.