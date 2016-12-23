A Definitive Guide to Marvel’s Upcoming TV Series from ‘Legion’ to ‘Scarlet’

0

“It’s all connected” became a rallying chant for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the comic book movie giant had a rocky start in expanding to television.

After launching Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. on ABC, the network set up Agent Carter that ran for two seasons before cancellation, and multiple attempts to spin off their flagship series fell through. That was, shall we say, Phase 1. Then Marvel found a new niche in Hell’s Kitchen, thanks to an unprecedented partnership with Netflix that spawned the contained but still “all connected” world of The Defenders. Now, as heroes like Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and Luke Cage continue to bolster viewers, the comic book giant has plenty more in the works.

With flags planted across numerous platforms, including Hulu and IMAX, a treasure trove of series have been touted at varying stages of development — and not all of them are set within the MCU. Here’s a complete list of everything Marvel has in the works…that we know about.