Upcoming Disney Movie Release Dates: From 2019 to 2023

There’s no denying Disney is the reigning champ of blockbuster filmmaking these days. The Hollywood institution has cornered the market on space, superheroes, and animation, locking down the #1 spot at the domestic box office for four years running and taking home no less than four spots in the Top 10 every year since 2013. Naturally, that means they’ve always got a stacked release calendar lined up, staking down all the biggest tentpole release dates of the year for their marquee titles.

Can’t remember when the next Marvel movie hits? Wondering which animated classic is getting the live-action treatment next? Look no further, Collider has you covered with a full, regularly updated list of every Disney release date across live-action, Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, Disneynature, and Disney Animation, and following the industry-shaking Disney/Fox deal, you can also find the Fox and Fox Searchlight titles listed below.

