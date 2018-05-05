Here’s What’s Coming Soon to Universal Orlando Resort

0

Over the past couple of years, Universal Orlando Resort has been growing pretty significantly with a diverse range of new additions. Attraction-wise, they added Skull Island: Reign of Kong, Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon, and this year’s Fast & Furious – Supercharged, not to mention an entire third theme park with the spectacular Volcano Bay. But there have been other changes at Universal Orlando as well. The Virtual Line system allows parkgoers to bypass standing in long lines for hours and instead come to the attraction at an allotted time, and the Cabana Bay Beach Resort continues to be one of the best themed hotels in all of Orlando.

But that’s the past. There’s even more on the horizon, and when I recently went down to Orlando to attend the premiere of Fast & Furious – Supercharged along with some other journalists, we got a tease of what’s ahead for Universal Orlando Resort. And let me tell you, it is exciting. Here’s what’s coming up in the next year or so.