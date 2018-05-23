Exclusive ‘Upgrade’ Clip Unleashes a Cybernetic Ninja

0

Saw and Insidious actor, writer, and producer Leigh Whannell steps behind the camera for Upgrade, the new Blumhouse sci-fi/action thriller about a man who gets a cybernetic upgrade to fulfill his mission for vengeance. Today, we’re happy to debut an exclusive clip from the film highlighting the unusual, but very entertaining approach to that tech-driven action.

Upgrade follows Logan Marshall-Green‘s Grey Trace, a man whose life is turned upside down when wife is murdered in front of his eyes during a mugging that also leaves him paralyzed. Hungry for revenge, Trace is approached by a billionaire investor who offers him an experimental cure to his paralysis with an implant called STEM, but the implant offers a lot more than a pair of working legs and when he starts to explore the newfound possibilities, he becomes a high-tech killing machine.

The film picked up the Midnight Audience Award at SXSW and earned a steady string of positive reviews doing the festival rounds. Upgrade also stars Get Out’s Betty Gabriel and arrives in theaters on June 1, 2018. Get a glimpse at the high-tech action in our exclusive clip below.

Here’s the official synopsis for Upgrade: