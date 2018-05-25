Win Tickets to the Los Angeles Premiere of ‘Upgrade’

0

One of the films that came out of this year’s SXSW Festival with a lot of buzz was writer-director Leigh Whannell’s sci-fi thriller Upgrade. The movie follows Grey Trace (played by Logan Marshall-Green), a man whose life is turned upside down when his wife is murdered in front of his eyes during a mugging that also leaves him paralyzed. Soon after, he’s approached by a billionaire inventor with an experimental cure that will “upgrade” his body. The cure – an Artificial Intelligence implant called STEM – gives Grey physical abilities beyond anything experienced and the ability to relentlessly claim vengeance against those who murdered his wife and left him for dead.

I caught the movie a few days ago and loved it. Whannell managed to make every dollar of his limited budget shine on screen and the film has a few brutal set pieces that don’t shy away from the blood and guts. Trust me; Upgrade is absolutely worth your time and money when it hits theaters on June 1st.

However, if you live in the Los Angeles are and want to see Upgrade before it’s in theaters, I’ve got some cool news to share. The Los Angeles premiere for the film is in Hollywood on Wednesday night, May 30th, and we’ve been given 10 pairs of tickets to giveaway to some of our readers. Not only will you see the film early, you’ll see the cast and Leigh Whannell introduce the film.

If you’re wondering how you can get in, we’ve got you covered. To attend the Los Angeles premiere you need to email thecollidermailbox@gmail.com with the subject line “I Want to See Upgrade Before it’s in Theaters!” You need to include your name in the body of the email and if you’d like to bring a guest. We’ll be accepting emails until Monday May 28th at 11am PST and we’ll contact the people that won passes with specific info about the screening soon after.