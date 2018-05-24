New NSFW ‘Upgrade’ Trailer Goes for the Gore

0

Saw and Insidious co-creator Leigh Whannell dives head first into the realm of sci-fi with his new action thriller Upgrade, but that doesn’t mean he’s leaving his leaving his horror roots behind. BH Tilt has released a new pair of trailers for Upgrade, and while the green-band is pretty familiar from the first trailer and our exclusive clip, the red-band version packs in a couple of killer gore gags.

Upgrade follows Logan Marshall-Green‘s Grey Trace, a man whose life is turned upside down when wife is murdered in front of his eyes during a mugging that also leaves him paralyzed. Hungry for revenge, Trace is approached by a billionaire investor who offers him an experimental cure to his paralysis with an implant called STEM, but the implant offers a lot more than a pair of working legs and when he starts to explore the newfound possibilities, he becomes a high-tech killing machine.

The film picked up the Midnight Audience Award at SXSW and earned a steady string of positive reviews doing the festival rounds. Upgrade also stars Get Out’s Betty Gabriel and arrives in theaters on June 1, 2018. Check out the new trailers below.