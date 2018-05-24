New NSFW ‘Upgrade’ Trailer Goes for the Gore

Saw and Insidious co-creator Leigh Whannell dives head first into the realm of sci-fi with his new action thriller Upgrade, but that doesn’t mean he’s leaving his leaving his horror roots behind. BH Tilt has released a new pair of trailers for Upgrade, and while the green-band is pretty familiar from the first trailer and our exclusive clip, the red-band version packs in a couple of killer gore gags.
Upgrade follows Logan Marshall-Green‘s Grey Trace, a man whose life is turned upside down when wife is murdered in front of his eyes during a mugging that also leaves him paralyzed. Hungry for revenge, Trace is approached by a billionaire investor who offers him an experimental cure to his paralysis with an implant called STEM, but the implant offers a lot more than a pair of working legs and when he starts to explore the newfound possibilities, he becomes a high-tech killing machine.
The film picked up the Midnight Audience Award at SXSW and earned a steady string of positive reviews doing the festival rounds. Upgrade also stars Get Out’s Betty Gabriel and arrives in theaters on June 1, 2018. Check out the new trailers below.
“UPGRADE is a thrilling and hyper violent vision of the future from the producers of GET OUT and THE PURGE, and the creator of SAW and INSIDIOUS.
After his wife is killed during a brutal mugging that also leaves him paralyzed, Grey Trace (Logan Marshall Green, SPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING, PROMETHEUS) is approached by a billionaire inventor with an experimental cure that will “upgrade” his body. The cure – an Artificial Intelligence implant called STEM – gives Grey physical abilities beyond anything experienced and the ability to relentlessly claim vengeance against those who murdered his wife and left him for dead.”