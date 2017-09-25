Watch Paul Thomas Anderson’s New Short Film ‘Valentine’ with HAIM

0

The Paul Thomas Anderson and HAIM collaboration continues. Earlier this year, the band HAIM released what appeared to be a music video for “Right Now” directed by Anderson. The There Will Be Blood and Boogie Nights filmmaker shot the whole thing on 35mm and it was basically a single take of the band performing the song live, as told through Anderson’s camera. As it turns out, that was simply one part of a new short film from Anderson called Valentine, which is a series of HAIM live-to-tape performances recorded in studio for their sophomore album Something to Tell You. The result is a brilliant blend of cinema and music that is a pure delight from beginning to end.

The film was accompanied by the following note, shared by the band: