New ‘Valerian’ TV Spot Is Full of Weird Aliens

A new TV spot has been released for Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, giving us a new look at The Fifth Element director Luc Besson’s gloriously weird sci-fi epic. The film is based on the comic book series of the same name and takes place in the 28th century, where a duo of special operatives—Valerian (Dane DeHaan) and Laurelines (Cara Delevingne)—are tasked with maintaining order throughout the human territories. They’re given their toughest assignment yet: traveling to the city of Alpha and unmasking a menace that threatens the entire universe.

This is a fascinating movie for a number of reasons. It marks a return to super weird sci-fi for Besson after action-driven films like Lucy, but it also may appear as a “ripoff” of Guardians of the Galaxy to those who don’t know the source material predates the Guardians comics by a couple years. Indeed the film no doubt was greenlit based on audience response to Guardians, but it’ll be interesting to see if audiences at large are in for another weird-looking space epic just a few months after Guardians 2 hit theaters. It’s certainly clear from this TV spot that Besson promises a lot of new, crazy creatures, so here’s hoping the story is up to snuff.

Check out the new Valerian TV spot below. Scripted by Besson, the film also stars Clive Owen, Rihanna, Ethan Hawke, John Goodman, Herbie Hancock, and Kris Wu. Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets opens in theaters on July 21st.