Final ‘Valerian’ Trailer Teases Luc Besson’s Stunning Sci-Fi Spectacle

STX Entertainment has released the final trailer for Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, the new sci-fi epic from Lucy and The Fifth Element director Luc Besson and it looks just as visually wondrous as everything else we’ve seen from this movie. Based on the beloved French comic Valérian and Laureline, the film stars Dane DeHaan and Cara Delevingne as a pair of intergalactic special-ops agents tasked with traveling to the titular city of Alpha in order to stop a deadly force.

Most of the trailer is a series of re-edited footage and imagery we’ve already seen from the film, but who could be mad when the footage looks this damn spectacular. The artistry of aesthetics and world-building Besson shows off in this trailer are so impressive they make The Fifth Element look like child’s play, now I’m just praying that the characters and the story will live up to that creative ambition.

Also starring Clive Owen, Rihanna, Ethan Hawke, John Goodman, Herbie Hancock and Kris Wu, Valerian opens in theaters on July 21, 2017.

Watch the final trailer below:

Here’s the official synopsis for Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets :