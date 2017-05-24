Final ‘Valerian’ Trailer Teases Luc Besson’s Stunning Sci-Fi Spectacle

STX Entertainment has released the final trailer for Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, the new sci-fi epic from Lucy and The Fifth Element director Luc Besson and it looks just as visually wondrous as everything else we’ve seen from this movie. Based on the beloved French comic Valérian and Laureline, the film stars Dane DeHaan and Cara Delevingne as a pair of intergalactic special-ops agents tasked with traveling to the titular city of Alpha in order to stop a deadly force.
Most of the trailer is a series of re-edited footage and imagery we’ve already seen from the film, but who could be mad when the footage looks this damn spectacular. The artistry of aesthetics and world-building Besson shows off in this trailer are so impressive they make The Fifth Element look like child’s play, now I’m just praying that the characters and the story will live up to that creative ambition.
Also starring Clive Owen, Rihanna, Ethan Hawke, John Goodman, Herbie Hancock and Kris Wu, Valerian opens in theaters on July 21, 2017.
Watch the final trailer below:
Here’s the official synopsis for Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets :
Rooted in the classic graphic novel series, Valerian and Laureline- visionary writer/director Luc Besson advances this iconic source material into a contemporary, unique and epic science fiction saga.
Valerian (Dane DeHaan) and Laureline (Cara Delevingne) are special operatives for the government of the human territories charged with maintaining order throughout the universe. Valerian has more in mind than a professional relationship with his partner- blatantly chasing after her with propositions of romance. But his extensive history with women, and her traditional values, drive Laureline to continuously rebuff him.
Under directive from their Commander (Clive Owen), Valerian and Laureline embark on a mission to the breathtaking intergalactic city of Alpha, an ever-expanding metropolis comprised of thousands of different species from all four corners of the universe. Alpha’s seventeen million inhabitants have converged over time- uniting their talents, technology and resources for the betterment of all.
Unfortunately, not everyone on Alpha shares in these same objectives; in fact, unseen forces are at work, placing our race in great danger.