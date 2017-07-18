Atlanta Readers: Win Passes to See ‘Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets’

I don’t really know what to expect from Luc Besson’s Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, but I know at the very least it will be different than most summer blockbusters. My hope is that Besson has created a true heir to The Fifth Element but using new CGI tools at his disposal. While reviews have been mixed (it seems to be a “love it or hate it” kind of movie), it’s at least leaving an impression, and that should make it worth your time.
I’m pleased to announce we’re giving away 25 admit-two passes to the Atlanta screening of Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets. To enter for a chance to see the movie early and for free, send an e-mail to Collider.Passes@gmail.com with the subject line “VALERIAN”. The screening is on Wednesday, July 19th at 7pm at Regal Atlantic Station, so please don’t enter if you think you’ll be unavailable. Multiple entries from a single person will disqualify all entries from that person.
Check out the trailer for Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets below. The film opens July 21st and stars Dane DeHaan, Cara Delevingne, Clive Owen, with Rihanna, Ethan Hawke, Herbie Hancock, and Rutger Hauer.
Here’s the official synopsis for Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets:
VALERIAN AND THE CITY OF A THOUSAND PLANETS is the visually spectacular new adventure film from Luc Besson, the legendary director of The Professional, The Fifth Element and Lucy, based on the ground-breaking comic book series which inspired a generation of artists, writers and filmmakers. In the 28th century, Valerian (Dane DeHaan) and Laureline (Cara Delevingne) are a team of special operatives charged with maintaining order throughout the human territories. Under assignment from the Minister of Defense, the two embark on a mission to the astonishing city of Alpha—an ever-expanding metropolis where species from all over the universe have converged over centuries to share knowledge, intelligence and cultures with each other. There is a mystery at the center of Alpha, a dark force which threatens the peaceful existence of the City of a Thousand Planets, and Valerian and Laureline must race to identify the marauding menace and safeguard not just Alpha, but the future of the universe.