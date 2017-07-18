Dane DeHaan on Filming the Most Challenging Shot of His Career in ‘Valerian’

0

Ever since watching Luc Besson’s amazing movie The Fifth Element twenty years ago, I’ve been waiting patiently for him to make to another crazy large-scale science-fiction movie. Even before visual effects went into hyperdrive, Besson was able to take us to new worlds, create innovative characters, and craft action set pieces like no other. So when Besson announced that he was going to helm Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, and that he would have access to modern VFX and a big enough budget to bring his wildest ideas to life, you could say I was kind of excited.

While it’s taken a long time to bring his dream to life (he first fell in love with the comic when he was 12 years old) it was well worth the wait, as Valerian is one of my favorite films of the year. Loaded with insane visual effects, great chemistry between stars Dane DeHaan and Cara Delevingne, and action set pieces like you’ve never seen, Valerian is the type of film that will take you back to when you first fell in love with going to the movies; there is no way this story could be told on the small screen. And while I could go on and on about the amazing creatures Besson designed for the film with his team of artists, or the dozens of breathtaking worlds, the one thing I really want to focus on is an action set piece called “Big Market.”

In the first third of the film, DeHaan and Delevingne have to reclaim something important from a black market seller. In most films, this is a pretty straight-forward assignment. But that’s not the case in Luc Besson’s Valerian. In his world, the action takes place between dimensions with the audience constantly being shown both sides through visual effects that are perfectly designed. While I’ve seen thousands of action scenes in countless movies, I can honestly say the fifteen-minute “Big Market” action set piece in Valerian is worth the price of admission alone. And before you get nervous that this is the only highlight in the movie, trust me, it’s not. Valerian is loaded with action on countless worlds with tons of unique characters. It’s something you want to see on the biggest screen possible.

With Valerian opening July 21st in North America, I recently sat down with Dane DeHaan for an extended video interview. We talked about how Luc Besson created the “Big Market” action set piece, how it was a challenge for people working on the film to understand what he was trying to do, what he had to do to be physically capable to film the action, memorable moments from filming, the incredible alien designs, and so much more.

Check out what he had to say in the video above and below is exactly what we talked about followed by the official synopsis and some images.

Dane DeHaan:

Could he envision what the finished film looked like when he first got the script?

How most movies where the protagonist is a guy that sleeps around they usually cast a Chris Hemsworth looking dude and not someone that represents most people.

Dane talks about how Valerian’s superpower is his blind ambition.

What was it like to read the “Big Market” action set piece on the page? Talks about how Besson brought it to life.

How he worked out two hours a day to be physically capable to do the action required in the film.

Memorable moments from filming. Talks about a challenging day filming the Big Market action scene that was a long shot and essentially a long obstacle course all done with blue screen.

How every alien in the film is incredibly detailed and thought out.

