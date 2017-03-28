Exclusive: ‘Valerian’ Image Introduces Us to the Teleporting Doctors, the “Azin Mö”

0

As a big fan of The Fifth Element, I’m eagerly awaiting Luc Besson’s return to the genre with Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets. Set in the 28th century, the story follows special operatives Valerian (Dane DeHaan) and Laureline (Cara Delevingne) as they investigate a mystery in the bustling metropolis of Alpha.

Today, we’re pleased to bring you an exclusive look at one of the many species inhabiting Alpha, the Azin Mö. Here’s the official description:

The Azin Mö are the medical doctors of Alpha, the city of a thousand planets, intergalactically famous for their extraordinary materialization abilities and immortal nature. They can produce any organic cell and so have the gift of spontaneous regeneration. They also have the ability to “teleport”, but they require several days to recover from each trip, during which time they are physically and mentally feeble, which makes them paradoxically vulnerable. Over the centuries, they have been a favorite target of mercenaries and space pirates seeking to usurp the species’ powers.

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets opens July 21st and also stars Clive Owen, Rihanna, Ethan Hawke, Herbie Hancock, Kris Wu, and Rutger Hauer.

