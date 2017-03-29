New ‘Valerian’ Trailer Finds Dane DeHaan and Cara Delevigne on a Strange Space Adventure

0

A new trailer for The Fifth Element filmmaker Luc Besson’s sci-fi epic Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets has been released online. Based on the long-running French comic Valérian and Laureline, which was first published in 1967, the film stars Cara Delevingne and Dane DeHaan as special operatives for the government of the human territories charged with maintaining order throughout the universe. The two are tasked with a mission in the intergalactic city of Alpha, which finds them in direct conflict with unforeseen forces that put them in grave danger.

I’ll say this for Valerian: it looks completely different than any other movie coming out this summer. Even a film like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 seems to at least tether you to a comfortable place with familiar tunes and wise-ass characters. By comparison, Besson is swinging for the fences with a movie that could be absolutely bonkers and it doesn’t really care what you think. I’m not sure if it will all come together, but I love the ambition and I hope that Besson has come up with a worthy successor to The Fifth Element.

Watch the new Valerian trailer below. The film also stars Clive Owen, Rihanna, Ethan Hawke, John Goodman, Herbie Hancock, and Kris Wu. Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets opens in theaters on July 21st.

Here’s the official synopsis for Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets: