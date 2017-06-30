‘Valerian’ Opening Scene to Play in Theaters in Front of ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’

0

If you catch Spider-Man: Homecoming opening weekend, you may also catch a glimpse of the opening scene from STX Entertainment’s sci-fi epic Valerian and the City of the Thousand Planets. The marketing for director Luc Besson’s upcoming film is ramping up, and it was announced today that select theaters will be showing the full opening scene from Valerian in front of Spider-Man: Homecoming beginning on July 6th. Participating exhibitors include select screens at AMC, B&B Theaters, Cinemark, Emagine Entertainment, Harkins Theaters, along with select regional circuits nationwide.

Valerian takes place in the 28th century and stars Dane DeHaan and Cara Delevingne as two special operatives tasked with maintaining order in the human territories who run into trouble when a shadowy force threatens the universe’s most densely populated metropolis.

Additionally, a new clip from Valerian was released today, which you can watch below. And if that’s not enough, Amazon app customers can get a first look by using the camera search feature or selecting a Valerian Sticker from the brand new Amazon Stickers feature. These will apparently unlock exclusive content through July 23rd, which also allows you the opportunity to enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win the new Amazon device Echo Show.

So have at it, Valerian fans. Get your fix. The film opens in theaters on July 21st.