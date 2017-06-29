First ‘Valerian’ Reactions Praise the Spectacle, Creatures, and World-Building

0

Getting an original movie made these days is hard enough, let alone one with a massive budget and complicated visual effects. But that’s essentially what filmmaker Luc Besson has done with Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, which is based on an old French comic book (so not 100% original, but how many moviegoers have actually heard of Valerian before?). The movie takes place in the 28th century, where a duo of special operatives—Valerian (Dane DeHaan) and Laureline (Cara Delevingne)—are tasked with maintaining order throughout the human territories. They’re given their toughest assignment yet: traveling to the city of Alpha and unmasking a menace that threatens the entire universe.

The first reactions to the film landed on social media last night, and for the most part their pretty positive. Anticipation for this one has been high for some looking to see Besson return to The Fifth Element territory after dabbling in more grounded action fare like Lucy recently. Everyone seems to be ecstatic about the visual effects and creature designs, but when it comes to the performances and story it’s a bit more mixed.

Check out the Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets reactions below. The film also stars Clive Owen, Rihanna, Ethan Hawke, John Goodman, Herbie Hancock, and Kris Wu and opens in theaters on July 21st.

With all my heart & soul I loved @lucbesson's Valerian. Inventive sci-fi. Epic action. Insane visual effects. See it on biggest screen asap. pic.twitter.com/a5wbVMm2Z2 — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) June 29, 2017

Another thing about 'Valerian' is @Caradelevingne delivers her best performance yet. And her chemistry with @danedehaan is great. Loved film pic.twitter.com/RX5gkGZuD7 — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) June 29, 2017

We've all seen thousands of well done action sequences. Have to hand it to @lucbesson for crafting something I'd never seen in 'Valerian'. pic.twitter.com/7fVOnAH6TK — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) June 29, 2017

In case you can't tell I loved Valerian. A lot. Past few weeks have seen some truly great films. Loving it because I know it won't last. pic.twitter.com/3zEavRMTNY — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) June 29, 2017

I had such a great time at #Valerian. For realsies, it's a fresh and fun space fantasy adventure. I really hope audiences embrace it! — Clarke Wolfe (@clarkewolfe) June 29, 2017

The first half of #Valerian is visually stunning, gleefully inventive, unpredictable and bonkers insane…. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) June 29, 2017

Each sequence is filled w/ creatures & concepts you’ve never seen before. #Valerian's 2nd half becomes more formulaic, far less exciting… — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) June 29, 2017

Despite its problems, #Valerian needs to be experienced in 3D on the biggest screen possible. I want to experience more of this world. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) June 29, 2017

#Valerian: Inventive world-building and some awesomely unique set pieces. Runs out of steam eventually, but overall a fun, worthwhile romp. — Angie J. Han (@ajhan) June 29, 2017

That said: Dane DeHaan is a bizarre choice for this role. The script and the performance paint two totally different characters. #Valerian — Angie J. Han (@ajhan) June 29, 2017

Like, I literally cannot conceive of how someone looked at that character description and thought "ah, yes, a Dane DeHaan role" #Valerian — Angie J. Han (@ajhan) June 29, 2017

Valerian is as gorgeous & epic a sci-fi adventure as you are expecting. However, the story & characters often get overshadowed by the world. — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) June 29, 2017

#Valerian is the batsh*t kinda sci-fi, stuffed w/ wildly colorful & inventive sequences. Story is OK but some of the action blew my mind pic.twitter.com/WMSz1dZcoA — ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) June 29, 2017

oh I saw VALERIAN!! it's one of my favorite movies of the year — David Sims (@davidlsims) June 29, 2017

to elaborate: I def don't think it'll be for everyone. the dialogue is hella clunky as is the central romance. still loved every minute — David Sims (@davidlsims) June 29, 2017