Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider
More from Complex

First ‘Valerian’ Reactions Praise the Spectacle, Creatures, and World-Building

by      June 29, 2017

0

valerian-and-the-city-of-a-thousand-planets-slice

Getting an original movie made these days is hard enough, let alone one with a massive budget and complicated visual effects. But that’s essentially what filmmaker Luc Besson has done with Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, which is based on an old French comic book (so not 100% original, but how many moviegoers have actually heard of Valerian before?). The movie takes place in the 28th century, where a duo of special operatives—Valerian (Dane DeHaan) and Laureline (Cara Delevingne)—are tasked with maintaining order throughout the human territories. They’re given their toughest assignment yet: traveling to the city of Alpha and unmasking a menace that threatens the entire universe.

The first reactions to the film landed on social media last night, and for the most part their pretty positive. Anticipation for this one has been high for some looking to see Besson return to The Fifth Element territory after dabbling in more grounded action fare like Lucy recently. Everyone seems to be ecstatic about the visual effects and creature designs, but when it comes to the performances and story it’s a bit more mixed.

Check out the Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets reactions below. The film also stars Clive Owen, Rihanna, Ethan Hawke, John Goodman, Herbie Hancock, and Kris Wu and opens in theaters on July 21st.

Related Content
Previous Article
Yes, Paul Thomas Anderson Is Serving as His Own Cinematographer on ‘Phantom…
Next Article
Steve Carell & Kristen Wiig on Speaking ‘Minionese’ for 'Despicable Me 3'
Tags

Now Trending

Latest News