L.A. Readers: Win Free Tickets to Our ‘Valerian’ Screening Monday Night

Ever since watching Luc Besson’s amazing movie The Fifth Element twenty years ago, I’ve been waiting patiently for him to make to another crazy large-scale science-fiction movie. Even before visual effects went into hyperdrive, Besson was able to take us to new worlds, create innovative characters never seen on movie screens, and craft action set pieces like no other. So when Besson announced that he was going to helm Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, and that he would have access to modern VFX and a big enough budget to bring his wildest ideas to life, you could say I was kind of excited.

Thankfully, while it’s taken a long time to bring his dream to life (he first fell in love with the comic when he was 12 years old) it was well worth the wait as Valerian is one of my favorite films of the year. Loaded with insane visual effects, great chemistry between Dane DeHaan and Cara Delevingne, and action set pieces like you’ve never seen, Valerian is the type of film that will take you back to when you first fell in love with going to the movies; there is no way this story could be told on the small screen.

With the film opening around the country July 21st, it’s almost time for everyone to see it. However, if you can’t wait, I’ve got some great news for you. Thanks to our friends at EuropaCorp and STXfilms, we’re showing Valerian in 3D before it’s in theaters! The screening will be this Monday, July 17th at 7pm at a local Los Angeles theater.

If you’re wondering how you can get in, we’ve got you covered. To see this screening you need to email thecollidermailbox@gmail.com with the subject line “I Want to See Valerian Before It’s in Theaters”. You need to include your name in the body of the email and if you’d like to bring a guest. We’ll be accepting emails until Sunday morning around 9am PST and we’ll contact the people that won passes with specific info about the screening soon after.

Hope to see some of you Monday night!