‘Valerian’ Teaser Trailer Introduces Alpha, the City of a Thousand Planets

Luc Besson‘s latest space-based action-adventure film Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets has been in orbit for a while, teasing the big-screen comic book adaptation that stars Dane DeHaan and Cara Delevingne. That teasing continues today as a new video has been released in celebration of Besson’s birthday over the weekend. It’s short on runtime, but it does introduce Alpha, the titular City of a Thousand Planets, so that’s something.
Also starring Clive Owen, Rihanna, Ethan Hawke, John Goodman, Herbie Hancock and Kris Wu,Valerian opens in theaters on July 21, 2017. Check out the new teaser trailer below, and be sure to return March 29th for the full, new trailer.
Today is my birthday!
But here a little gift…
My way to share the cake
#valerian #caradelevingne #danedehaan #badgalriri #cliveowen pic.twitter.com/00zxdOl3cb
— Luc Besson (@lucbesson) March 18, 2017
Here’s the official synopsis for Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets :
Rooted in the classic graphic novel series, Valerian and Laureline- visionary writer/director Luc Besson advances this iconic source material into a contemporary, unique and epic science fiction saga.
Valerian (Dane DeHaan) and Laureline (Cara Delevingne) are special operatives for the government of the human territories charged with maintaining order throughout the universe. Valerian has more in mind than a professional relationship with his partner- blatantly chasing after her with propositions of romance. But his extensive history with women, and her traditional values, drive Laureline to continuously rebuff him.
Under directive from their Commander (Clive Owen), Valerian and Laureline embark on a mission to the breathtaking intergalactic city of Alpha, an ever-expanding metropolis comprised of thousands of different species from all four corners of the universe. Alpha’s seventeen million inhabitants have converged over time- uniting their talents, technology and resources for the betterment of all.
Unfortunately, not everyone on Alpha shares in these same objectives; in fact, unseen forces are at work, placing our race in great danger.