‘Valerian’ Teaser Trailer Introduces Alpha, the City of a Thousand Planets

Luc Besson‘s latest space-based action-adventure film Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets has been in orbit for a while, teasing the big-screen comic book adaptation that stars Dane DeHaan and Cara Delevingne. That teasing continues today as a new video has been released in celebration of Besson’s birthday over the weekend. It’s short on runtime, but it does introduce Alpha, the titular City of a Thousand Planets, so that’s something.

Also starring Clive Owen, Rihanna, Ethan Hawke, John Goodman, Herbie Hancock and Kris Wu,Valerian opens in theaters on July 21, 2017. Check out the new teaser trailer below, and be sure to return March 29th for the full, new trailer.

Here’s the official synopsis for Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets :