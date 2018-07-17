‘The Vampire Chronicles’ Exits Development Hell, Lands at Hulu

0

The chronicle to franchise out The Vampire Chronicles continues, but things are looking up. Author Anne Rice’s book series was first adapted in the 1990s, with the terrific Interview with the Vampire and then with the not-so-terrific Queen of the Damned. But as far back as 2009, Hollywood was looking to get The Vampire Chronicles back up on the screen, with Robert Downey Jr. at one time looking to play Lestat. Then in 2014, Universal Pictures and Ron Howard’s Imagine Entertainment scored the rights and set Alex Kurtzman and Roberto Orci to produce a film series adaptation, with Josh Boone (The Fault in Our Stars) writing and directing The Vampire Lestat.

That project languished in development for two years until, in 2016, the film franchise was cancelled entirely and Rice announced that she and her son Christopher Rice were changing course: They’d be making a Vampire Chronicles TV series instead. Now, at long last, that TV series has landed at a network: Hulu.

Indeed, THR reports that Hulu has scored the Vampire Chronicles TV series in a competitive situation, and will bring the show to life with Anne and Christopher Rice executive producing alongside Anonymous Content’s David Kanter and Steve Golin. Paramount Television is also producing.

It was announced earlier this year that Bryan Fuller (Hannibal) would be coming onboard to also executive produce, but he pretty quickly exited the project to avoid stepping on the toes of his longtime friends Anne and Christopher. Between Star Trek: Discovery, American Gods, and Apple’s Amazing Stories, Fuller has become the king of leaving a TV series early.

It’s unclear what, exactly, the Vampire Chronicles TV series will look like, but Rice has written 11 books in the series and there’s a ton of vampire lore and mythology to dig into, not to mention the iconic Lestat character. TV seems a better fit for this material than a film franchise, and I’ll be mighty curious to see what the casting on this series looks like as it moves forward.