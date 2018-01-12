Bryan Fuller to Help Bring ‘The Vampire Chronicles’ TV Series to Life

0

Some good news for Bryan Fuller fans, Anne Rice fans, and the healthy crossover between those fandoms that is undoubtedly about to get a bit bigger: Fuller has come onboard the creative team behind The Vampire Chronicles, a TV series adaptation of Rice’s most popular and celebrated works. The project aims to bring the vampire Lestat’s globe-trotting journey to the small screen, with a focus on providing “a prestigious, long-form, high quality and high production value” series. Fuller, the creative force behind such fan-favorite series as Pushing Daisies, Hannibal, American Gods and Star Trek: Discovery, is a solid choice.

Anne and Christopher Rice welcomed Fuller into the creative team / vampire family for The Vampire Chronicles, a Paramount Television and Anonymous Content production. In addition to Fuller’s ability to craft rich, luxurious worlds in which he sets complex and many-layered narratives, he’s a lifelong fan of Rice’s work. Christopher shared an anecdote about one of Fuller’s earliest interactions with the family and how his dream to be a part of an adaptation of The Vampire Chronicles has finally come true. According to Rice’s Facebook post, the team has been developing the written material for Lestat’s tale for a months now, and they hope to share more exciting developments with their fans in the months ahead.

Check out the full announcement below:

And Fuller’s response on Twitter was pitch-perfect: