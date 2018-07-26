Collider Kids Exclusive: Ghoul Girls Sing “Home Scream Home” in a ‘Vampirina’ Music Video

0

In a fun-filled and musical Collider Kids exclusive, we’re happy to share this sneak peek at an upcoming episode of Disney Junior’s hit animated series Vampirina. In a special 22-minute episode premiering next Friday, August 3rd, Vampirina returns to Transylvania and brings along her Ghoul Girls bandmates, Poppy and Bridget, to compete in a talent competition. And we’re lucky enough to bring you an early look-and-listen to a song from the episode titled “Home Scream Home” performed by The Ghoul Girls!

Disney Junior’s hit animated series, Vampirina stars Lauren Graham, James Van Der Beek and Isabella Crovetti as the Hauntley family, friendly vampires who have recently relocated from Transylvania to Pennsylvania. “Home Scream Home” premieres Friday, August 3rd at 10:30 a.m. ET/PT on Disney Junior.

Sing along with our exclusive early reveal of the Vampirina music video for “Home Scream Home” below:

Vampirina shows everyone they’re never far from home scream home in a new episode on Friday, August 3rd! After moving from Transylvania to Pennsylvania, Vee learns how to make new friends in a new school and experience everything the human world has to offer. Watch Vampirina on DisneyNOW and click here to watch more Vampirina!

The stories follow Vampirina (aka “Vee”) as she faces the joys and trials of being the new kid in town, including making friends and attending a new school in the human world. Along the way, Vee learns that it may be easier to blend in with her peers, but it’s more valuable to celebrate the qualities that make each individual unique.

Inspired by Disney Publishing’s popular children’s book series “Vampirina Ballerina,” written by Anne Marie Pace and illustrated by LeUyen Pham, Vampirina has become one of the newest hit series for kids and families, ranking among the Top 5 series on TV among Girls 2-5.