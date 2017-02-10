‘Van Helsing’ Co-Writer Eric Heisserer Teases His Explicitly Non-Superhero Take on the Character

0

When news broke that screenwriter Eric Heisserer was joining Universal’s writers room to help craft a new interconnected universe of monster movies, he was not yet “Oscar-nominated Arrival screenwriter Eric Heisserer.” Of course, Heisserer’s background writing horror films like Lights Out and The Thing remake made him a swell fit for contributing to a new monster universe, but now there’s even more anticipation to see what Heisserer cooked up for Van Helsing after his well-deserved profile boost.

Heisserer co-wrote the script for Van Helsing with Passengers scribe Jon Spaihts, and while the film is still in development and doesn’t yet have a cast or director, it’s intended to join the upcoming The Mummy as well as other in-development films like The Invisible Man and Bride of Frankenstein as part of a rebooted cinematic universe.

I recently got the chance to speak with Heisserer in anticipation of the February 14th Blu-ray release of the terrific Arrival, nominated for eight Oscars in total including Best Picture and Best Director, and during the course of our conversation Heisserer teased a bit about his take on Van Helsing. First, I was curious if Heisserer came in specifically to write Van Helsing or if the writers room assembled generally, and the scribe revealed it was a case of the latter:

“We all came in without putting a flag down on any of those certain monsters or films, just talking about how we saw the world working and what we wanted to explore. Sometimes we’d talk about themes, and Jon and I just found ourselves kind of on the same page in terms of what we wanted to see Van Helsing explore. It was a natural team-up, I think. It was just a conclusion that we all reached around the table that he and I would work on that together.”

While the writer was mum on specifics, he did tease that he and Spaihts’ take is a contemporary film, and that he was keen on eschewing the trend of superheroics in blockbusters: