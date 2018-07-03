‘The Crown’ Standout Vanessa Kirby to Join ‘Hobbs and Shaw’ as Deckard’s Sister

0

Actress Vanessa Kirby is going from one action-centric blockbuster franchise to another. Per Variety, the The Crown star is in final negotiations to star opposite Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham in the upcoming Fast & Furious spinoff Hobbs and Shaw. Kirby will play the sister of Statham’s character, who also happens to be an MI-5 agent. The film has Deadpool 2 and Atomic Blonde helmer David Leitch set to direct and will begin filming this fall.

Kirby broke out in a big way on the Netflix series The Crown playing Princess Margaret, and subsequently landed a plum role opposite Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible – Fallout, which opens in a few short weeks. It’s unclear if she gets in on the action in Fallout, but one imagines she’ll be unable to avoid it in Hobbs and Shaw.

As Kirby is playing the sister of Statham’s Deckard Shaw, that means she’s also the sister of Luke Evans’ Owen Shaw, who was the principal baddie in Fast & Furious 6 and reprised his role in Furious 7. This signals that Hobbs and Shaw will aim to deepen the mythology of the franchise, which makes sense as Fast & Furious architect Chris Morgan wrote the screenplay.

Indeed Hobbs and Shaw could signal the future for Fast & Furious, as the main franchise looks to be winding down with two final installments—Fast & Furious 9 and Fast & Furious 10. Justin Lin, who directed Fast Five through Fast & Furious 6, is returning to the series to direct both Fast 9 and Fast 10. Fast 9 will mark a change of direction for the franchise as Daniel Casey takes over writing duties from Morgan, who had previously penned every Fast movie since Tokyo Drift.

Plot details on Hobbs and Shaw are unknown at this moment, but expect a lot of punching. The film hits theaters on July 26, 2019.