Vanessa Kirby Talks ‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’, ‘Hobbs and Shaw’, and Plays “Ice Breakers”

Let me start with the most important thing first: Mission: Impossible – Fallout is a monster home-run of a movie. Writer-director Christopher McQuarrie (the first director to return to the Mission franchise) and Tom Cruise have crafted an action extravaganza that’s loaded with tons of “I can’t believe they just did that!” moments. As most of you know, Cruise is famous for doing his own stunts, and what he does in Fallout will leave your jaw on the ground. But beyond flying a helicopter in crazy ways, riding a motorcycle at high speeds through oncoming traffic in Paris, and jumping out of a plane at thirty-five thousand feet, there is a fight scene in a bathroom with Henry Cavill and Liang Yang that is worth the price of admission alone. Trust me, if you like action movies, thrillers, or just awesome movies, you want to see Mission: Impossible – Fallout on the biggest screen you can when it opens in theaters July 27th.

Recently, I got to speak with Vanessa Kirby at the press junket in Paris, France. During the wide-ranging conversation she talked about why Tom Cruise is such a great co-star, shared a great story about watching Cruise on set and how he treats the people he works with, and played “Ice Breakers” – a fun game that includes questions like which TV show you would want to play a guest spot on, favorite sci-fi/fantasy movie, which film scared you as a kid, what you collect, if you own any movie/TV show props, what’s your phone background photo, and more.

In addition, with Kirby being linked to director David Leitch’s Hobbs and Shaw (the Fast and Furious spinoff starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham), I asked her what she can share about the project. She calls the character she might be playing in Hobbs and Shaw, “The coolest character in any action movie I’ve ever read. So that’s very exciting.”

Vanessa Kirby:

Can she share a Tom Cruise story about him being nice or going out of his way being thoughtful?

What’s a day she will never forget about making Mission Impossible: Fallout?

What TV show would she like to guest star on?

Does she have a favorite sci-fi or fantasy film?

What film scared her as a kid?

What do you collect?

What movie or TV show props does she own?

What would people be surprised to learn about you?

What TV show have you watched all the way through more than once?

What can she say about Hobbs and Shaw?

