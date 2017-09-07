‘Veep’s Next Season Will Be Its Last

0

All good things must come to an end, and alas that also pertains to one of the best shows on TV, Veep. Star Julia Louis-Dreyfus has revealed to THR that the upcoming seventh season of the HBO comedy series will be its last, saying “It became clear that this season should be the last season. We don’t want to repeat ourselves or wear out our welcome. The story has a finality to it that feels end-of-series.” It’s a somewhat surprising move since the show, creatively, is still on top and Louis-Dreyfus has now won the Best Actress in a Comedy Series Emmy a whopping five times in a row, while the show itself has won Best Comedy Series the last two years.

But as Louis-Dreyfus says they don’t want to wear out their welcome, and indeed the most recent season—which saw Selina completely out of office all season—certainly seemed to be stretching at times to find ways to keep this ensemble together. The season ended with Selina striking up yet another Presidential campaign, so it’ll be interesting to see where the Season 7 story takes us (and Selina). Is it even possible for Veep to have a happy ending, or are we destined to watch Selina crash and burn yet again?

Veep has been one of the most resilient shows in recent memory, as creator/showrunner Armando Iannuci left the series after Season 4. That could have been the death knell, but Louis-Dreyfus and HBO enlisted Seinfeld alum David Mandel to take over as showrunner, and while he brought a more sitcom-y feel to the proceedings, the series has remained true to its (mean) spirit the whole way through, anchored by one of the best ensembles on television.

It’ll be sad to see Veep go, but I’m definitely glad to hear we’ll be getting some finality to the story, and that the show won’t be running out of steam before its endgame. Here’s hoping the series goes out on top when it returns early next year.

