2018 Venice Film Festival Lineup Includes New Movies from the Coen Brothers, Paul Greengrass, and More

And we thought the TIFF 2018 lineup was good. Today, the Venice Film Festival has announced their 2018 lineup, and there are some doozies on there that aren’t coming to TIFF. For starters, the Coen Brothers have gone and turned their anthology series The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, into an anthology movie that will play in competition. You also have 22 July, Paul Greengrass’ movie about the 2011 Norway terrorist attack, Luca Guadagnino’s Suspiria, The Nightingale, the new movie from The Babadook director Jennifer Kent, Yorgos Lanthimos’ The Favorite, the completed film of Orson Welles’ The Other Side of the Wind, and the police brutality movie from S. Craig Zahler, Dragged Across Concrete. That’s in addition to festival favorites like First Man, A Star Is Born, The Sisters Brothers, and Roma.

Check out the full lineup below via Variety.

VENICE FILM FESTIVAL— IN COMPETITION

“First Man,” Damien Chazelle (U.S.)

“The Mountain,” Rick Alverson (U.S.)

“Doubles Vies,” Olivier Assayas (France)

“The Sisters Brothers,” Jacques Audiard (France, Belgium, Romania, Spain)

“The Ballad of Buster Scruggs,” Ethan and Joel Coen (U.S.)

“Vox Lux,” Brady Corbet (U.S.)

“Roma,” Alfonso Cuaron (Mexico)

“22 July,” Paul Greengrass (Norway, Iceland)

“Suspiria,” Luca Guadagnino (Italy)

“Work Ohne Autor,” Florian Henkel Von Donnersmark (Germany)

“The Nightingale,” Jennifer Kent (Australia)

“The Favorite,” Yorgos Lanthimos (U.S.)

“Peterloo,” Mike Leigh (U.K., U.S.)

“Capri-Revolution,” Mario Martone (Italy, France)

“What You Gonna Do When The World’s On Fire?”, Roberto Minervini (Italy, U.S., France)

“Sunset,” Laszlo Nemes (Hungary, France)

“Freres Ennemis,” David Oelhoffen (France, Belgium)

“Neustro Tiempo,” Carlos Reygadas (Mexico, France, Germany, Denmark, Sweeden)

“At Eternity’s Gate,” Julian Schnabel (U.S., France)

“Killing,” Shinya Tsukamoto (Japan)

OUT OF COMPETITION

SPECIAL EVENT

“The Other Side Of The Wind,” Orson Welles (U.S.)

“They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead,” Morgan Neville (U.S.)

SPECIAL SCREENINGS

“My Brilliant Friend,” Saverio Costanzo (Italy, Belgium)

“Il Diario Di Angela – Noi Due Cineasti,” Yervant Gianikian (Italy)

FICTION

“Una Storia Senza Nome,” Roberto Andò (Italy)

“Les Estivants,” Valeria Bruni Tedeschi (France, Italy)

“A Star Is Born,” Bradley Cooper (U.S.)

“Mi Obra Maestra,” Gaston Duprat (Argentina, Spain)

“A Tramway in Jerusalem,” Amos Gitai (Israel, France)

“Un Peuple et Son Roi,” Pierre Schoeller (France, Belgium)

“La Quietud,” Pablo Trapero (Argentina)

“Dragged Across Concrete,” S. Craig Zahler (U.S.)

“Shadow,” Zhang Yimou (China)

NON-FICTION

“A Letter to a Friend In Gaza,” Amos Gitai (Israel)

“Aquarela,” Victor Kossakovsky (U.K., Germany)

“El Pepe, Una Vida Suprema,” Emir Kusturica (Argentina, Uruguay, Serbia)

“Process,” Sergei Loznitsa (The Netherlands)

“Carmine Street Guitars,” Ron Mann (Canada)

“Isis, Tomorrow. The Lost Souls Of Mosul,” Francesca Mannocchi, Alessio Romenzi (Italy, Germany)

“American Dharma,” Errol Morris (U.S., U.K.)

“Introduzione All’Oscuro,” Gaston Solnicki (Argentina, Austria)

“1938 Diversi,” Giorgio Treves (Italy)

“Your Face,” Tsai Ming-Liang (Chinese Taipei)

“Monrovia, Indiana,” Frederick Wieseman (U.S.)