Venice Film Festival Lineup Includes the Latest from Guillermo Del Toro, Darren Aronofsky & Many More

0

The Venice Film Festival has announced their film line up for the 74th annual event and it’s a doozy. The international fest has seen some proud premieres in recent years as a hotspot for launching awards contenders, including La La Land, Spotlight and Birdman, and this year is shaping up to be no different.

As previously announced, the festival will open with Alexander Payne‘s sci-fi satire Downsizing, starring Matt Damon. Folks will get a double dose of Damon with George Clooney‘s Coen Brothers-scripted crime comedy Suburbicon also set to make its world debut. Other world premieres include Guillermo Del Toro‘s The Shape of Water, the directors first competition in Venice, Darren Aronofsky‘s mother!, and Martin McDonough‘s Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri. That’s a fair bit of overlap with TIFF, which announced their lineup earlier this week. Genre folks should also note the premieres of the Bone Tomahawk follow up for director S. Craig Zahler, Brawl in Cell Block 99 with Vince Vaughn and A24’s latest horror venture, Woodshock starring Kirsten Dunst. Also making a Venice premiere? Collider! As we’ll be attending the first week of the festival before TIFF.

Billed as the world’s oldest film festival, Venice runs from August 30 to September 9. Check out the full list of announced titles below and stay tuned for our coverage from the fest.

VENICE 74 COMPETITION

Downsizing, dir: Alexander Payne (Opening Night Film)

Human Flow, dir: Ai Weiwei

Mother!, dir: Darren Aronofsky

Suburbicon, dir: George Clooney

The Shape Of Water, dir: Guillermo del Toro

L’Insulte, dir: Ziad Doueiri

La Villa, dir: Robert Guediguian

Lean On Pete, dir: Andrew Haigh

Mektoub, My Love: Canto Uno, dir: Abdellatif Kechiche

The Third Murder, dir: Hirokazu Kore-eda

*Jusqu’à La Garde, dir: Xavier Legrand

Foxtrot, dir: Samuel Maoz

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri; dir: Martin McDonagh

Hannah, dir: Andrea Pallaoro

Ammore E Malavita, dir: Manetti Bros

Angels Wear White, dir: Vivian Qu

Una Famiglia, dir: Sebastiano Riso

First Reformed, dir: Paul Schrader

Sweet Country, dir: Warwick Thornton

The Leisure Seeker, dir: Paolo Virzi

Ex Libris – The New York Public Library, dir: Frederick Wiseman

OUT OF COMPETITION – FICTION

Our Souls At Night, dir: Ritesh Batra

Il Singor Rotpeter, dir: Antonietta De Lillo

Victoria & Abdul, dir: Stephen Frears

La Mélodie, dir: Rachid Hami

Outrage Coda, Takeshi Kitano (Closing Night Film)

Loving Pablo, dir: Fernando Leon De Aranoa

Zama, dir: Lucretia Martel

Wormwood, dir: Errol Morris

Diva!, dir: Francesco Patierno

La Fidèle, dir: Michael R Roskam

Il Colore Nascosto Delle Cose, dir: Silvio soldini

The Private Life Of A Modern Woman, dir: James Toback

Brawl In Cell Block 99, dir: S Craig Zahler

OUT OF COMPETITION – DOCUMENTARIES

Cuba And The Cameraman, dir: Jon Alpert

My Generation, dir: David Batty

Piazza Vittorio, dir: Abel Ferrara

The Devil And Father Amorth, dir: William Friedkin

This Is Congo, dir: Daniel McCabe

Ryuichi Sakamoto: Coda, dir: Stephen Nomura Schible

Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond. The Story Of Jim Carrey, Andy Kaufman And Tony Clifton, dir: Chris Smith

Happy Winter, dir: Giovanni Totaro

OUT OF COMPETITION – SPECIAL EVENTS

Casa D’Altri, dir: Gianni Amelio

Michael Jackson’s Thriller 3D, dir: John Landis

Making Of Michael Jackson’s Thriller, dir: Jerry Kramer

HORIZONS

Nico 1988, dir: Susanna Nicchiarelli (opening film)

*Disappearance , dir: Ali Asgari

Espèces Menacées, dir: Gilles Bourdos

The Rape Of Recy Taylor, dir: Nancy Buirski

Caniba, dirs: Lucien Castaing-Taylor, Verena Paravel

*Les Bienheureux, dir: Sofia Djama

Marvin, dir: Anne Fontaine

Invisible, dir: Pablo Giorgelli

*Brutti E Cattivi, dir: Cosimo Gomez

The Cousin, dir: Tzahi Grad

*The Testament, dir: Amichai Greenberg

No Date, No Signature, dir: Vahid Jalilvand

*Los Versos Del Ovido, dir: Alireza Khatami

La Nuit Ou J’ai Nagé – Oyogisugita, dirs: Damien Manivel, Igarashi Kohei

Krieg, dir: Rick Ostermann

*West Of Sunshine, dir: Jason Raftopoulos

Gatta Cenerentola, dirs: Alessandro Rak, Ivan Cappiello, Marino Guarnieri, Dario Sansone

Under The Tree, dir: Hafsteinn Gunnar Sigurdsson

La Vita In Commune, dir: Edoardo Winspeare

CINEMA NEL GIARDINO

Manuel, dir: Dario Albertini

Controfigura, dir: Ra Di Martino

Woodshock, dirs: Kate and Laura Mulleavy

Nato A Casal Di Principe, dir: Bruno Oliviero

Suburra, dirs: Michele Placido, Andrea Molaioli, Guiseppe Capotondi

Tuers, dirs: Francois Troukens, jean-Francois Hensgens