Venice Film Festival Lineup Includes the Latest from Guillermo Del Toro, Darren Aronofsky & Many More

The Venice Film Festival has announced their film line up for the 74th annual event and it’s a doozy. The international fest has seen some proud premieres in recent years as a hotspot for launching awards contenders, including La La Land, Spotlight and Birdman, and this year is shaping up to be no different.
As previously announced, the festival will open with Alexander Payne‘s sci-fi satire Downsizing, starring Matt Damon. Folks will get a double dose of Damon with George Clooney‘s Coen Brothers-scripted crime comedy Suburbicon also set to make its world debut. Other world premieres include Guillermo Del Toro‘s The Shape of Water, the directors first competition in Venice, Darren Aronofsky‘s mother!, and Martin McDonough‘s Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri. That’s a fair bit of overlap with TIFF, which announced their lineup earlier this week. Genre folks should also note the premieres of the Bone Tomahawk follow up for director S. Craig Zahler, Brawl in Cell Block 99 with Vince Vaughn and A24’s latest horror venture, Woodshock starring Kirsten Dunst. Also making a Venice premiere? Collider! As we’ll be attending the first week of the festival before TIFF.
Billed as the world’s oldest film festival, Venice runs from August 30 to September 9. Check out the full list of announced titles below and stay tuned for our coverage from the fest.
VENICE 74 COMPETITION
Downsizing, dir: Alexander Payne (Opening Night Film)
Human Flow, dir: Ai Weiwei
Mother!, dir: Darren Aronofsky
Suburbicon, dir: George Clooney
The Shape Of Water, dir: Guillermo del Toro
L’Insulte, dir: Ziad Doueiri
La Villa, dir: Robert Guediguian
Lean On Pete, dir: Andrew Haigh
Mektoub, My Love: Canto Uno, dir: Abdellatif Kechiche
The Third Murder, dir: Hirokazu Kore-eda
*Jusqu’à La Garde, dir: Xavier Legrand
Foxtrot, dir: Samuel Maoz
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri; dir: Martin McDonagh
Hannah, dir: Andrea Pallaoro
Ammore E Malavita, dir: Manetti Bros
Angels Wear White, dir: Vivian Qu
Una Famiglia, dir: Sebastiano Riso
First Reformed, dir: Paul Schrader
Sweet Country, dir: Warwick Thornton
The Leisure Seeker, dir: Paolo Virzi
Ex Libris – The New York Public Library, dir: Frederick Wiseman
OUT OF COMPETITION – FICTION
Our Souls At Night, dir: Ritesh Batra
Il Singor Rotpeter, dir: Antonietta De Lillo
Victoria & Abdul, dir: Stephen Frears
La Mélodie, dir: Rachid Hami
Outrage Coda, Takeshi Kitano (Closing Night Film)
Loving Pablo, dir: Fernando Leon De Aranoa
Zama, dir: Lucretia Martel
Wormwood, dir: Errol Morris
Diva!, dir: Francesco Patierno
La Fidèle, dir: Michael R Roskam
Il Colore Nascosto Delle Cose, dir: Silvio soldini
The Private Life Of A Modern Woman, dir: James Toback
Brawl In Cell Block 99, dir: S Craig Zahler
OUT OF COMPETITION – DOCUMENTARIES
Cuba And The Cameraman, dir: Jon Alpert
My Generation, dir: David Batty
Piazza Vittorio, dir: Abel Ferrara
The Devil And Father Amorth, dir: William Friedkin
This Is Congo, dir: Daniel McCabe
Ryuichi Sakamoto: Coda, dir: Stephen Nomura Schible
Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond. The Story Of Jim Carrey, Andy Kaufman And Tony Clifton, dir: Chris Smith
Happy Winter, dir: Giovanni Totaro
OUT OF COMPETITION – SPECIAL EVENTS
Casa D’Altri, dir: Gianni Amelio
Michael Jackson’s Thriller 3D, dir: John Landis
Making Of Michael Jackson’s Thriller, dir: Jerry Kramer
HORIZONS
Nico 1988, dir: Susanna Nicchiarelli (opening film)
*Disappearance , dir: Ali Asgari
Espèces Menacées, dir: Gilles Bourdos
The Rape Of Recy Taylor, dir: Nancy Buirski
Caniba, dirs: Lucien Castaing-Taylor, Verena Paravel
*Les Bienheureux, dir: Sofia Djama
Marvin, dir: Anne Fontaine
Invisible, dir: Pablo Giorgelli
*Brutti E Cattivi, dir: Cosimo Gomez
The Cousin, dir: Tzahi Grad
*The Testament, dir: Amichai Greenberg
No Date, No Signature, dir: Vahid Jalilvand
*Los Versos Del Ovido, dir: Alireza Khatami
La Nuit Ou J’ai Nagé – Oyogisugita, dirs: Damien Manivel, Igarashi Kohei
Krieg, dir: Rick Ostermann
*West Of Sunshine, dir: Jason Raftopoulos
Gatta Cenerentola, dirs: Alessandro Rak, Ivan Cappiello, Marino Guarnieri, Dario Sansone
Under The Tree, dir: Hafsteinn Gunnar Sigurdsson
La Vita In Commune, dir: Edoardo Winspeare
CINEMA NEL GIARDINO
Manuel, dir: Dario Albertini
Controfigura, dir: Ra Di Martino
Woodshock, dirs: Kate and Laura Mulleavy
Nato A Casal Di Principe, dir: Bruno Oliviero
Suburra, dirs: Michele Placido, Andrea Molaioli, Guiseppe Capotondi
Tuers, dirs: Francois Troukens, jean-Francois Hensgens