Movie Talk: ‘Venom 2′ in the Works with Screenwriter Kelly Marcel

January 7, 2019

On today’s episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Perri Nemiroff and John Rocha discuss the following:

  • Variety is reporting that a Venom sequel is in the works with Tom Hardy reprising the role. Kelly Marcel has been tapped as screenwriter and executive producer of the film.
  • Aquaman continued its conquering of the box office this past weekend with a $30.7 million weekend putting it on pace to be the first DCEU film to cross a billion dollars.
  • GLASS SPONSORED SEGMENT: Heroes Update
  • The panel discusses the surprise winners at last night’s Golden Globes ceremony.
  • Netflix released the first trailer for Polar starring Mads Mikkelsen as the world’s top assassin, who has retired and just wants some peace and quiet.
avengers-endgame-robert-downey-jr

Image via Marvel Studios

Three New 'Captain Marvel' Posters Show Off Carol Danvers' Vibrant Blue-and-Red Costume
