Movie Talk: ‘Venom 2′ in the Works with Screenwriter Kelly Marcel

On today’s episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Perri Nemiroff and John Rocha discuss the following:
- Variety is reporting that a Venom sequel is in the works with Tom Hardy reprising the role. Kelly Marcel has been tapped as screenwriter and executive producer of the film.
- Aquaman continued its conquering of the box office this past weekend with a $30.7 million weekend putting it on pace to be the first DCEU film to cross a billion dollars.
- GLASS SPONSORED SEGMENT: Heroes Update
- The panel discusses the surprise winners at last night’s Golden Globes ceremony.
- Netflix released the first trailer for Polar starring Mads Mikkelsen as the world’s top assassin, who has retired and just wants some peace and quiet.