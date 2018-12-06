Watch: Tom Hardy Goes Full Tom Hardy in Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes ‘Venom’ Clip

Tom Hardy is one of the best actors of his generation, so when he signed on to play Eddie Brock in Sony’s Venom we all knew it was something to get excited about. But the joy of Hardy’s performances is that you can never fully imagine how hard the actor is going to swing for the fences, even if you think you’re prepared. And hoo boy, Hardy swung for those fences in Venom, delivering a downright bonkers performance as a man taken over by an alien symbiote — oh, and the symbiote too.
Naturally, any behind-the-scenes footage of that performance is going to be something of a gem and today we’ve got an exclusive sneak peek at some of the bonus content you can look forward to on the upcoming Blu-ray release. Take a look at the process of a designing Venom for the screen and how they brought him to life on-set and in post, including some delightful physical work from Hardy. Respect an artist at work.
Directed by Ruben Flesicher, Venom also stars Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed, Scott Haze, and Reid Scott. The film arrives on Digital 12./11 and 4K, Blu-ray and DVD 12/18. Watch our exclusive clip below, followed by more Blu-ray details.
Bonus Materials Include:
- Venom Mode: When selecting this mode the film will engage informative pop-ups throughout the film to provide insight on the movie’s relationship to the comics, and to reveal hidden references that even a seasoned Venom-fan may have missed!
- Deleted & Extended Scenes: These deleted and extended scenes will give fans even more of the Venom action they loved in theaters!
- Ride to Hospital – Eddie and Venom take a ride to the hospital.
- Car Alarm – Let’s just say that Venom is not fond of car alarms.
- San Quentin – Extended post-credits scene at San Quentin.
- From Symbiote to Screen: A mini documentary about the history of Venom in comics and his journey to the big screen. Interviews with Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Ruben Fleischer, Oliver Scholl, and Director and Comic Fanboy Kevin Smith.
- The Lethal Protector in Action: Go behind the scenes with the production crew and learn the secrets behind the awesome Motorcycle stunts, wire stunts, and drones.
- Venom Vision: A look at how Ruben Fleischer came to the project, gathered his team, and made Venom a reality. Utilizes interviews from cast, crew, and producers as well as Fleischer himself.
- Designing Venom: Designing and creating Venom meant a huge challenge for VFX artists; follow the amazing journey.
- Symbiote Secrets: Blink and you may have missed it! Enjoy the hidden references throughout the film.
- 8 Select Scenes Pre-Vis sequences: See the progression of the visual effects, storyboards and fight chorography compared to the finished film.
- “Venom” by Eminem – Music Video
- “Sunflower” by Post Malone, Swae Lee (From Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)
- Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Sneak Peek: Meanwhile in another universe…
4K Ultra HD™ Includes:
- Feature film presented with Dolby Vision high dynamic range and Dolby Atmos sound
- Also includes the film and special features on the included high-def Blu-ray