Watch: Tom Hardy Goes Full Tom Hardy in Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes ‘Venom’ Clip

Tom Hardy is one of the best actors of his generation, so when he signed on to play Eddie Brock in Sony’s Venom we all knew it was something to get excited about. But the joy of Hardy’s performances is that you can never fully imagine how hard the actor is going to swing for the fences, even if you think you’re prepared. And hoo boy, Hardy swung for those fences in Venom, delivering a downright bonkers performance as a man taken over by an alien symbiote — oh, and the symbiote too.

Naturally, any behind-the-scenes footage of that performance is going to be something of a gem and today we’ve got an exclusive sneak peek at some of the bonus content you can look forward to on the upcoming Blu-ray release. Take a look at the process of a designing Venom for the screen and how they brought him to life on-set and in post, including some delightful physical work from Hardy. Respect an artist at work.

Directed by Ruben Flesicher, Venom also stars Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed, Scott Haze, and Reid Scott. The film arrives on Digital 12./11 and 4K, Blu-ray and DVD 12/18. Watch our exclusive clip below, followed by more Blu-ray details.

Bonus Materials Include: