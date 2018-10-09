Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider

Movie Talk: ‘Venom’ Bites the Head Off Box Office Expectations with an $80M Opening

by      October 9, 2018

0

On today’s episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Perri Nemiroff and John Rocha discuss the following:

  • According to multiple box office reports, Venom bit the heads of all the expectations and opened to a record-breaking $80 Million this past weekend.
  • According to Avi Arad, the sequel to Venom will probably be rated PG-13 despite the fact that Carnage will most likely be the villain.
  • YouTube Originals released a red-band trailer for Bodied, a comedic rap battle movie directed by Joseph Kahn and produced by Eminem.
  • Deadline reports that Lakeith Stanfield is joining the cast of Rian Johnson’s murder mystery, Knives Out.
crown-heights-lakeith-stanfield-06

Image via Amazon Studios

Related Content
Previous Article
‘Overwatch’ Halloween Terror 2018 Event Skins Revealed
Next Article
Shay Mitchell on 'You', Playing the Mean Girl & Staying Smart on…
Tags

Latest News

Close