Movie Talk: ‘Venom’ Bites the Head Off Box Office Expectations with an $80M Opening

On today’s episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Perri Nemiroff and John Rocha discuss the following:
- According to multiple box office reports, Venom bit the heads of all the expectations and opened to a record-breaking $80 Million this past weekend.
- According to Avi Arad, the sequel to Venom will probably be rated PG-13 despite the fact that Carnage will most likely be the villain.
- DreamWorks Animation released a new clip from How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World that features Baby Hiccup and his father.
- YouTube Originals released a red-band trailer for Bodied, a comedic rap battle movie directed by Joseph Kahn and produced by Eminem.
- Deadline reports that Lakeith Stanfield is joining the cast of Rian Johnson’s murder mystery, Knives Out.