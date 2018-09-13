Movie Talk: ‘Venom’s Box-Office Tracking, Rating, and Runtime Revealed

On today’s episode of Collider Movie Talk, John Rocha, Mark Reilly, and Dennis Tzeng discuss the following:
- THR is reporting that Venom is tracking for a $55-65 million opening weekend.
- Exclusive: Collider’s Steve Weintraub is reporting that Venom will officially be rated as PG-13 and have a runtime of 1 hour and 52 minutes.
- Henry Cavill posted a cryptic response on his Instagram to the Superman rumors that broke yesterday.
- The Wrap exclusively reported that Henry Cavill’s cameo in Shazam! was supposed to be him as Clark Kent speaking with Asher Angel‘s Billy Batson.
- Focus Features released a new trailer for Captive State from Rupert Wyatt and starring John Goodman, Ashton Sanders, and Vera Farmiga.
- Lionsgate released a final trailer for their Hunter Killer movie starring Gerard Butler, Gary Oldman, Linda Cardellini, and Common.
- Live Twitter Questions